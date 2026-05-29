FIFA World Cup hosts impose travel precautions amid Ebola concerns

According to a joint statement released by Global Affairs Canada, the coordinated approach aims to protect citizens as well as the millions of visitors, fans, athletes and tourists expected to arrive for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

The three North American nations said the measures are also designed to maintain travel and commerce across their borders.

"The health and safety of every person in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome the world to North America," the trilateral statement said.

Canada banned residents from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan from entering the country for 90 days, a measure that started Wednesday, asking arrivals from these countries to observe a 21-day quarantine.

The FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, starting June 11.

Earlier, it was reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Health Ministry reports that suspected Ebola cases had risen to 1,077, with 121 confirmed infections and 17 deaths since May 15