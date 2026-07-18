World Cup 2026 winners to receive first-ever championship rings

The historic rings will be awarded to the champions after the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium, where Spain and defending champions Argentina will compete for the title.

According to FIFA, the championship rings will be presented for the first time at a FIFA competition, bringing an American sporting tradition to the world of football.

A total of 2,026 individually numbered rings will be displayed to honor the tournament, with 30 reserved for the winning team and the remaining 1,996 available to fans worldwide as officially licensed products.

One side of each ring features the FIFA World Cup Trophy, while the other will be customized to reflect the winning team’s identity. Every ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Immediately after the final, the winning team’s captain and head coach will receive temporary rings. The champions’ permanent rings will be customised and presented at a later date to ensure a personalized fit, FIFA said.

Traditionally, championship rings are associated with North American sports, where a single league trophy is awarded to the winning team and rings serve as mementos of victory for players and team officials.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposed expanding the World Cup to 64 teams, adding that the recommendation would be reviewed after the FIFA World Cup 2026 concludes.