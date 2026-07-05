World Cup 2026: Matches for today

Two more places in the World Cup quarterfinals will be up for grabs as Brazil take on Norway before co-hosts Mexico face England.

The action begins at 1:00 AM Astana time on July 6, when Brazil face Norway. The second match kicks off at 5:00 AM Astana time, with co-hosts Mexico taking on England.

On July 7, Portugal will meet Spain at midnight before the United States face Belgium at 5:00 AM.

Argentina will take on Egypt later that day at 9:00 PM, while Switzerland will play Colombia on July 8 at 1:00 AM Astana time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France and Morocco booked the first quarterfinal clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.