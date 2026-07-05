France and Morocco advance to set up first World Cup quarterfinal

Morocco produced a commanding 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the second consecutive tournament.

World Cup last 16 Game 1:



FT: 🇲🇦Morocco 3_0 Canada🇨🇭



AZZEDINE OUNAHI SCORED A DOUBLE TO HELP AFRICAN RERESENTATIVES MOROCCO🇲🇦 BEAT

CANADA🇨🇭 3_0 AND BOOK THE FIRST PLACE IN THE QUARTERFINALS. pic.twitter.com/c6RMNoyygz — Kenya News Centre🇰🇪 (@KenyaNewsCentre) July 4, 2026

Despite managing just five shots throughout the match, Morocco made the most of their chances, setting the lowest shot total by a winning team in a World Cup knockout match since 1966. Canada applied heavy pressure from the opening whistle and earned three corner kicks within the first five minutes, forcing Morocco's goalkeeper into early action.

Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi was named Player of the Match. Morocco also became the first African nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals on more than one occasion.

France secured a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay at Philadelphia Stadium to advance to the last eight.

France are through to the Quarterfinals of the World cup 2026 after beating Paraguay by a solitary goal scored by Kylian Mbappe from the spot. They will meet Morocco in the last 8. pic.twitter.com/H3fDR74bWe — Kenya News Centre🇰🇪 (@KenyaNewsCentre) July 4, 2026

The decisive moment came in the second half after a VAR review resulted in a penalty for France. Captain Kylian Mbappé converted from the spot in the 70th minute to score his 19th career FIFA World Cup goal and his seventh of the 2026 tournament.

The goal drew Mbappé level with Lionel Messi in the race for the 2026 adidas Golden Boot, with the French forward holding the advantage on assists. He also moved to within one goal of Messi's all-time World Cup tally of 20.

France will face Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals in Boston on Thursday.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina edged Cabo Verde in an extra-time thriller.