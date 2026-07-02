World Cup 2026: Matches for today

The latest round of 32 action features three knockout matches, with Spain, Portugal and Switzerland all aiming to book places in the last 16.

The day's action begins at 12:00 AM Astana time, when Spain faces Austria in Los Angeles. Spain topped Group H with seven points, while Austria advanced after a dramatic 3-3 draw against Algeria in their final group-stage match.

Attention then shifts to Toronto, where Portugal take on Croatia at 4:00 AM Astana time. Portugal finished second in Group K after an unbeaten group-stage campaign, while Croatia secured second place in Group L to reach the knockout stage.

The final match of the day kicks off at 8:00 AM Astana time in Vancouver, where Switzerland meet Algeria. Switzerland advanced from Group B, while Algeria qualified after a thrilling draw with Austria in the final round of Group J matches.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup has already rewritten the tournament’s record books with historic on-field achievements, unprecedented fan attendance and several nations reaching the knockout stage for the first time.