World Cup 2026: Matches for today

Day 16 of the tournament will feature the final round of group-stage matches in Groups G, H and I, with several teams still fighting for places in the round of 32.

The action begins in Group I, where Norway will face France at 12:00 AM Astana time. At the same time, Senegal will take on Iraq in another decisive match.

Five hours later, attention shifts to Group H Uruguay will meet Spain at 5:00 AM, while Cape Verde face Saudi Arabia simultaneously. Spain and Cape Verde are both aiming to strengthen their qualification chances after strong performances in their opening matches.

The day's final fixtures will be played in Group G at 8:00 AM Astana time. Egypt will face Iran, while New Zealand take on Belgium as all four teams continue their battle for knockout-stage places.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 to reach the round of 32, while Côte d'Ivoire, the Netherlands, Japan and Australia also secured knockout-stage qualification.