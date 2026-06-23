World Cup 2026: Matches for today

Day 13 of the tournament will feature three group-stage matches in Groups K and L as teams battle for crucial points in the race for the knockout rounds.

The action gets underway in Group L, where England will face Ghana at 1:00 AM Astana time. Both teams opened their campaigns with victories and will be looking to move a step closer to securing a place in the round of 32.

Three hours later, Panama will take on Croatia in another Group L encounter. Both sides are seeking their first points of the tournament after defeats in their opening matches, making the match crucial for their qualification hopes.

The day's final fixture will see Colombia face DR Congo in Group K at 7:00 AM Astana time. Colombia currently lead the group following their victory over Uzbekistan, while DR Congo earned a valuable point against Portugal in their opening match and will be aiming to strengthen their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina and France secured places in the round of 32 after victories over Austria and Iraq respectively, while Norway also booked their place in the knockout stage with a thrilling 3-2 win over Senegal.