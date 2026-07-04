World Cup 2026: Matches for today

The Round of 16 begins with two knockout matches as four teams battle for places in the quarterfinals.

The action starts at 10:00 PM Astana time, when co-hosts Canada take on Morocco at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The second match kicks off at 2:00 AM Astana time, with Paraguay facing France at Philadelphia Stadium.

The remaining Round of 16 fixtures will see Brazil play Norway on July 6 at 1:00 AM Astana time, followed by Mexico against England at 5:00 AM.

On July 7, Portugal will meet Spain at midnight before the United States face Belgium at 5:00 AM.

Argentina will take on Egypt later that day at 9:00 PM, while Switzerland will play Colombia on July 8 at 1:00 AM Astana time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Egypt, Argentina and Colombia secured places in the Round of 16 with victories over Australia, Cape Verde and Ghana, respectively.