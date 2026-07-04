Messi shines as Argentina advance while Egypt make knockout history

Egypt made history in Dallas by claiming their first ever FIFA World Cup knockout victory after defeating Australia in a penalty shootout.

Egypt is through to the Round of 16 after defeating Australia in a dramatic penalty shootout on Friday, marking a historic first World Cup knockout-round win for the Pharaohs.



The match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes and Egypt won 4-2 on penalties. pic.twitter.com/0KtoMekhnq — Kenya News Centre🇰🇪 (@KenyaNewsCentre) July 3, 2026

The match finished 1-1 after extra time. Emam Ashour put Egypt ahead in the 13th minute, while Australia drew level in the second half through an own goal by Mohamed Hany in the 55th minute.

With neither side able to find a winner, the tie was decided on penalties, where Egypt prevailed 4-2 to advance.

Argentina also progressed after edging World Cup debutants Cape Verde 3-2 following extra time.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 29th minute to register his 20th FIFA World Cup goal and strengthen his position in the Golden Boot race. Duarte equalized for Cape Verde after the break before Lisandro Martínez restored Argentina's lead deep into stoppage time.

Cape Verde refused to surrender, with Lopes Cabral making it 2-2 in extra time. However, Argentina secured victory in the 111th minute when Messi's corner forced Borges into an own goal.

Argentina will face Egypt in the Round of 16.

In the day's final Round of 32 fixture, Colombia booked their place in the next stage after defeating Ghana.

Both teams suffered early injury setbacks within the opening 15 minutes in Kansas City. One of Colombia's substitutes proved decisive, as Luis Suárez delivered a cross that John Arias converted to give the South Americans the lead.

Colombia will take on Switzerland in the Round of 16 on July 7 in Vancouver.

The Round of 16 is set ✔️#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina edged Cabo Verde in an extra-time thriller.