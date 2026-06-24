World Cup 2026: Matches for today

Day fourteen of the tournament will feature six group-stage matches in Groups A, B and C, with several teams aiming to secure places in the knockout rounds.

The action gets underway in Group B, where Switzerland will face Canada at 12:00 AM Astana time. At the same time, Bosnia and Herzegovina will take on Qatar in another crucial Group B encounter. Canada enter the match in strong form after their emphatic 6-0 victory over Qatar and currently lead the group on goal difference.

Three hours later, attention shifts to Group C. Scotland will face Brazil at 3:00 AM Astana time, while Morocco take on Haiti simultaneously. Brazil will be looking to build on their first victory of the tournament, while Morocco have the opportunity to strengthen their position at the top of the group.

The final matches of the day will be played in Group A at 6:00 AM Astana time. Czechia will meet Mexico in a clash that could determine first place in the group, while South Africa face the Republic of Korea in another key contest.

Mexico have already secured a place in the round of 32 after winning their opening two matches and will be aiming to maintain their perfect record. South Africa and South Korea, meanwhile, remain in contention for qualification heading into the final round of group-stage matches.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal cruised to a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, while Colombia became the latest team to secure a place in the round of 32 after defeating DR Congo 1-0.