World Cup 2026: Matches for today

The final day of the group stage will feature decisive matches in Groups J, K and L, with the remaining places in the Round of 32 still up for grabs.

The action begins in Group L at 2:00 AM Astana time, when Panama takes on England, while Croatia faces Ghana in another crucial encounter.

Attention then shifts to Group K at 4:30 AM, where Colombia meets Portugal in a battle for top spot in the group. At the same time, DR Congo will face Uzbekistan as both sides look to finish their World Cup campaigns on a positive note.

The day's final fixtures kick off at 7:00 AM Astana time in Group J. Algeria will take on Austria in a key qualification battle, while defending champions Argentina face Jordan as they look to complete the group stage with a perfect record.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France, Spain, Belgium, Cape Verde and Egypt secured places in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 following the conclusion of the group-stage matches in Groups G, H and I.