World Cup 2026: Matches for today

The Round of 32 resumes with two fixtures as teams continues their battle for places in the last 16.

The action begins at 12:00 AM Astana time, when South Africa takes on Canada. South Africa are making their first-ever appearance in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage after finishing second in Group A, while Canada advanced from Group B after securing second place behind Switzerland.

Later in the day, at 10:00 PM Astana time, five-time world champions Brazil face Japan in one of the most anticipated Round of 32 clashes. Brazil topped Group C with a perfect record, while Japan progressed from Group F after finishing second behind the Netherlands.

The winners will advance to the Round of 16, where the knockout race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title continues.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina, England, Croatia, Algeria, Austria, Colombia, Portugal and DR Congo secured places in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 following the conclusion of the group-stage matches in Groups J, K and L.