World Cup 2026: Matches for today

Day fifteen of the tournament will feature the final round of group-stage matches in Groups D, E and F, with several teams battling for places in the round of 32.

The action begins in Group E, where Curaçao will face Côte d'Ivoire at 1:00 AM Astana time. At the same time, group leaders Germany will take on Ecuador in another decisive encounter.

Four hours later, attention shifts to Group F Japan, who have already secured qualification for the knockout stage, will meet Sweden at 4:00 AM, while the Netherlands face Tunisia simultaneously in a match that could determine the group's remaining qualification place.

The day's final fixtures begin at 7:00 AM Astana time in Group D The United States, who have already booked a place in the round of 32, will play Türkiye, while Paraguay take on Australia as both sides continue their fight for qualification.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Brazil, Switzerland, Canada, Morocco, Mexico and South Africa secured places in the FIFA World Cup round of 32 following the conclusion of the group-stage matches in Groups A, B and C.