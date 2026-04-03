World Cup 2026 final tickets surge in price

According to data published on the official ticket sales page, Category 1 seats for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final reach $10,990, making the upcoming tournament the most expensive in history in terms of ticket prices.

It is noted that a dynamic pricing system is being applied for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket prices vary depending on demand, sales phase, and seat selection. As a result, actual prices may change during the sales process.

At the same time, in the tournament bid book, the United States, Canada and Mexico previously stated that the maximum price for final tickets would be $1,550.

The 2026 World Cup will be held across three countries, becoming the first tournament to feature 48 teams.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakhstan national football team claimed their first-ever victory in the FIFA Series, defeating Namibia 2–0.