World Cup 2026: England beat Norway in extra time, advance to semifinals

Norway opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Andreas Schjelderup finished off a left-flank attack to give his side a deserved first-half lead.

England restored parity in stoppage time of the first half. Jude Bellingham completed a swift counter-attack with a precise finish, and soon after, Harry Kane also found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

After the break, Norway came close to a second goal. Torbjørn Heggem scored from a corner, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for a foul by Erling Haaland. Later, Kristoffer Ajer hit the crossbar as England managed to hold on for a draw.

The match was decided in extra time. Norway goalkeeper Egil Selvik Nyland saved a powerful shot from Morgan Rogers, but Bellingham was first to the rebound, scoring his second goal and sealing England's victory.

In the semifinals on July 15 in Atlanta, Thomas Tuchel's side will face the winner of the Argentina-Switzerland match.

Earlier, it was reported that South Africa’s midfielder Jayden Adams passed away at the age of 25.