Adams represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making three appearances as Bafana Bafana finished second in Group A and advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in four World Cup campaigns. South Africa’s tournament ended with a Round of 32 defeat to co-host Canada.

The midfielder made nine appearances for South Africa, including three matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At the club level, he played for Mamelodi Sundowns, helping the team win the South African Premiership in 2025 and the CAF Champions League in 2026. He was also part of the South African squad that finished third at the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

“It’s so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic FIFA World Cup campaign,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who expressed his condolences. “My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates,” Infantino added.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) described Adams’ death as an “immeasurable loss” for his family, teammates, clubs, and the country’s football community.

In a statement, the union said Adams had recently represented South Africa at the World Cup and extended its condolences to his family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that South Africa defeated South Korea 1-0, with Thapelo Maseko scoring the second-half winner, to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history.