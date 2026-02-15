World-class tennis returns to Doha as Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2026 begins

The main draw begins on Monday and runs through February 21, with 32 players competing for the prestigious title and valuable ATP ranking points.

The tournament boasts an exceptional lineup led by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, Italy's Jannik Sinner, Germany's Alexander Zverev, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the United States' Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, Australia's Alex de Minaur, and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Also among the contenders are Russia's Daniil Medvedev, champion in Doha in 2023, and defending title-holder Andrey Rublev, who previously lifted the trophy in 2020 and returns seeking another strong run in the Qatari capital.

The only notable absentee is Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, a two-time Doha champion in 2016 and 2017, who withdrew due to fatigue following his participation in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will open his campaign against France's Arthur Rinderknech, while second-ranked Jannik Sinner faces Czech Tomas Machac in the opening round. Defending champion Rublev begins his title defense against Dutchman Jesper de Jong.

Rublev claimed his second Qatar ExxonMobil Open title last year after defeating Britain's Jack Draper 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 in a two-hour, four-minute final at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

Earlier this month, the Qatar Tennis Federation successfully hosted the 24th edition of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open women's tournament from February 8 to 14. The championship concluded with Czech star Karolina Muchova securing her first Doha title after defeating Canada's Victoria Mboko in straight sets in the final.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s top-ranked doubles tennis player Anna Danilia won the doubles title at the WTA 1000 tournament – the 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha.