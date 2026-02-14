EN
    Anna Danilina claims Qatar Open doubles title

    22:31, 14 February 2026

    Kazakhstan’s top-ranked doubles tennis player Anna Danilia won the doubles title at the WTA 1000 tournament – the 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Anna Danilina paired with Serbian Aleksandra Krunić beat Jeļena Ostapenko of Latvia and Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei 0-6, 7-6, 10-8 in the final of the WTA Qatar Open 2026 doubles event.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.

