Anna Danilina claims Qatar Open doubles title

Anna Danilina paired with Serbian Aleksandra Krunić beat Jeļena Ostapenko of Latvia and Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei 0-6, 7-6, 10-8 in the final of the WTA Qatar Open 2026 doubles event.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.