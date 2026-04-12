World Circus in Mongolia 2026 show to open soon

The show will open on April 18 at “ASA Arena,” featuring around 280 performers from 12 countries, including Mongolia, Israel, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Italy, Colombia, and Mexico. Known for its entirely new program each year, the annual event highlights award-winning acts from international circus festivals.

This year’s highlights include 11 trained tigers from Italy, famous for their fire performances, as well as performing poodles and trained cats.

According to general producer Erdene N., all performers and animals have arrived in Mongolia, with the tigers transported over 4,000 km. He noted that the show consistently brings top international acts and avoids repeating previous performances to meet audience expectations.

The show will run on weekends for eight days in Ulaanbaatar. It will also be staged for the first time in Darkhan at “Darkhan United Arena” on May 16–17.

Noteworthy, Almaty circus artists won 2 medals at Silk Road Festival in Tashkent.