Almaty circus artists win 2 medals at Silk Road Festival in Tashkent

The large-scale festival, held in Tashkent and organized by Uzbek Circus, brought together talented young performers from various countries, providing a vibrant platform for artistic exchange, showcasing skill and creativity, and strengthening international cultural ties.

Photo credit: instagram.com/circusalmaty.kz

One of the standout performances of the festival was the “Aerial Sphere” duo hoop act, presented by Zhasmin Alshinbayeva — a member of a distinguished circus dynasty — and Avelina Guzei under the guidance of Zarina Tapalova. The performers captivated the audience with their impeccable synchronization, elegance, and expressive artistry, earning the festival’s top gold award.

The silver award was presented to Almaty circus artist Ali Salavatov, under the direction of Ravilt Seidgariyev, for his act “Bounce Juggling.” His performance was distinguished by strong technical mastery, precision, and confident stage presence.

Photo credit: instagram.com/circusalmaty.kz

The success of the Almaty artists once again underscored the high standards of Kazakhstan’s circus school, which for many years has been training professionals who proudly represent the country on the international stage.

As part of the festival, an important step toward strengthening cultural cooperation was taken, as the Kazakh State Circus and the State Circus of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of collaboration. The agreement provides for the development of joint projects, artist exchanges, new production initiatives, and participation in international programs.

The victorious performances at the festival, along with the signing of the memorandum, marked another important milestone in strengthening creative ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and further demonstrated the strong international standing of the Almaty circus school.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty acrobats have set a new world record in Italy.