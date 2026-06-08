World chess stars compete at UzChess Cup 2026 in Tashkent

Uzbekistan’s Mukhiddin Madaminov scored a major victory against leading contender Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Photo credit: UzA

The match between Nodirbek Yakubboyev and Nodirbek Abdusattorov ended in a draw.

Shamsiddin Vokhidov also drew in a tense game against Arjun Erigaisi.

Photo credit: UzA

Upcoming matches Nikolas Theodorou vs. Hans Niemann and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov vs. Vidit Gujrathi are stirring great interest.

The tournament runs until June 15, promising more high-level clashes and surprises for chess fans worldwide.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva clinches Norway Chess 2026 title.