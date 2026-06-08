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    World chess stars compete at UzChess Cup 2026 in Tashkent

    13:22, 8 June 2026

    The UzChess Cup 2026 has officially opened at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Tashkent, bringing together some of the world’s top chess players, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    World chess stars compete at UzChess Cup 2026 in Tashkent
    Photo credit: UzA

    Uzbekistan’s Mukhiddin Madaminov scored a major victory against leading contender Ian Nepomniachtchi.

    World chess stars compete at UzChess Cup 2026 in Tashkent
    Photo credit: UzA

    The match between Nodirbek Yakubboyev and Nodirbek Abdusattorov ended in a draw.

    Shamsiddin Vokhidov also drew in a tense game against Arjun Erigaisi.

    World chess stars compete at UzChess Cup 2026 in Tashkent
    Photo credit: UzA

    Upcoming matches Nikolas Theodorou vs. Hans Niemann and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov vs. Vidit Gujrathi are stirring great interest.

    The tournament runs until June 15, promising more high-level clashes and surprises for chess fans worldwide.

    It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva clinches Norway Chess 2026 title.

    Chess Uzbekistan Central Asia Sport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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