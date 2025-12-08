World buildings mapped in 3D for the first time

Researchers have unveiled the GlobalBuildingAtlas, the most comprehensive global collection of building models ever produced. Led by Prof. Xiaoxiang Zhu, the project mapped 2.75 billion structures using satellite imagery from 2019. The dataset surpasses earlier global efforts, which included about 1.7 billion buildings, and offers a significantly finer spatial resolution of 3×3 meters, around 30 times more detailed than comparable databases.

Nearly all mapped buildings, about 97% or 2.68 billion structures, are available as Level of Detail 1 3D models. These simplified representations capture the basic form and height of each building, enabling integration into large-scale computational systems. While they do not display architectural detail, they are sufficient for volume calculations, urban density analysis, and infrastructure planning. Importantly, the dataset covers areas that have often been missing from earlier global maps, particularly large parts of Africa, South America, and rural regions worldwide.

According to Prof. Zhu, three-dimensional building information offers a far more accurate way to analyze urban development and living conditions than traditional two-dimensional maps. In addition to building footprints, the models reveal volumes, allowing researchers to introduce a new global indicator: building volume per capita, defined as total building mass in relation to population. This metric helps highlight disparities in housing and infrastructure and supports more precise assessments of poverty and inequality.

The open data resource provides a foundation for a wide range of practical applications. Urban planners can use it to identify where new housing, schools, or health centers are most urgently needed. Climate researchers benefit from improved models of energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions, and city authorities can plan greener, more climate-resilient infrastructure. The atlas also strengthens disaster risk assessment by enabling faster evaluation of potential impacts from floods, earthquakes, and other natural hazards.

The dataset is already drawing international attention. The German Aerospace Center is exploring its use within the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters.

