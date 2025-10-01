Kyrgyzstan uses satellite images to analyze urban development

According to the Mayor's Office, as part of the project, up-to-date satellite images have been commissioned and obtained, covering not only the city itself but also adjacent areas totaling 2,500 square kilometers. Obtaining high-quality satellite images is a time-consuming process that involves not only the integration of high-tech satellite equipment but also meticulous, multi-stage data processing.

These images provide a highly accurate and timely visual representation of the territory, allowing for:

Conducting a detailed analysis of urban infrastructure, development, and planning;

Assessing the status and dynamics of land use;

Identifying problem areas, growth zones, and promising areas for urban development;

Formulating comprehensive recommendations for further strategic planning and improvement of the urban environment.

The use of satellite imagery significantly improves the quality and comprehensiveness of urban development analysis, ensuring its objectivity and compliance with modern requirements.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s First National Urban Forum launches a new urban agenda.