World Boxing Cup Astana 2025: Kazakhstan bags 6 gold medals so far

Bekzat Nurdauletov of Kazakhstan triumphed in the men’s 85 kg final bout against Jugnoo Ahlawat of India, securing a confident 5-0 win to become the second boxer from the country to ensure a gold medal at the tournament.

Nurbek Oralbay added a silver medal to Kazakhstan’s medal tally after losing to Yojerlin César of France in the men’s 80 kg bout.

Makhmud Sabyrkhan claimed Kazakhstan’s third gold medal in the men’s 55 kg category following the withdrawal of his Japanese opponent Rui Yamaguchi.

Team Kazakhstan added three more gold medals to the tally, as Viktoriya Grafeyeva edged past Rebeca De Lima Santos of Brazil in the women’s 60 kg, while Natalya Bogdanova (women’s 70 kg) and Sanzhar Tashkenbay (men’s 50 kg) delivered dominant victories.

In another bout, Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan settled for the women’s 50 kg silver after being defeated by Pihla Kaivo Ojja of Finland.

As reported earlier, 12 Kazakhstani boxers are to fight for gold at the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana.