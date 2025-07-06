12 Kazakhstani boxers to fight for gold at World Boxing Cup in Astana

Team Kazakhstan competition schedule as part of the daytime session starting at 2:00pm:

Women's 48 kg: Nazym Kyzaibay, Kazakhstan vs. Meenakshi, India

Men’s 55 kg: Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Kazakhstan vs. Rui Yamaguchi, Japan

Men’s 80 kg: Nurbek Oralbay vs. Yojerlin César, France

Men's 85 kg: Bekzat Nurdauletov, Kazakhstan vs. Jugnoo, India

Women’s 60 kg: Viktoriya Grafeyeva, Kazakhstan vs. Rebeca De Lima Santos, Brazil

Women’s 70 kg: Natalya Bogdanova, Kazakhstan vs. Lekaysha Pergoliti, Australia

Men’s 50 kg: Sanzhar Tashkenbay, Kazakhstan vs. Jay Brian Baricuatro, the Philippines

Team Kazakhstan competition schedule as part of the evening session starting at 7:00pm:

Women’s 50 kg: Alua Balkibekova, Kazakhstan vs. Pihla Kaivo Ojja, Finland

Women’s 75 kg: Nadezhda Ryabets, Kazakhstan vs. Sunniva Hofstad, Norway

Women’s 80+ kg: Yeldana Talipova, Kazakhstan vs. Nupur, India

Men’s 75 kg: Sabyrzhan Akkalykov, Kazakhstan vs. Rami Kiuan, Bulgaria

Men’s 90+ kg: Aibek Oralbay, Kazakhstan vs. Nikita Putilov, Germany

It is expected that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to attend the final of the World Boxing Cup 2025 in the Kazakh capital.

The tournament is the second leg of the World Boxing Cup 2025, while the finals will be held in New Delhi, India in November.

