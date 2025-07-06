12 Kazakhstani boxers to fight for gold at World Boxing Cup in Astana
12 Kazakhstani boxers, including six male and six female boxers, are to fight for gold medals on the final day of the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Team Kazakhstan competition schedule as part of the daytime session starting at 2:00pm:
- Women's 48 kg: Nazym Kyzaibay, Kazakhstan vs. Meenakshi, India
- Men’s 55 kg: Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Kazakhstan vs. Rui Yamaguchi, Japan
- Men’s 80 kg: Nurbek Oralbay vs. Yojerlin César, France
- Men's 85 kg: Bekzat Nurdauletov, Kazakhstan vs. Jugnoo, India
- Women’s 60 kg: Viktoriya Grafeyeva, Kazakhstan vs. Rebeca De Lima Santos, Brazil
- Women’s 70 kg: Natalya Bogdanova, Kazakhstan vs. Lekaysha Pergoliti, Australia
- Men’s 50 kg: Sanzhar Tashkenbay, Kazakhstan vs. Jay Brian Baricuatro, the Philippines
Team Kazakhstan competition schedule as part of the evening session starting at 7:00pm:
- Women’s 50 kg: Alua Balkibekova, Kazakhstan vs. Pihla Kaivo Ojja, Finland
- Women’s 75 kg: Nadezhda Ryabets, Kazakhstan vs. Sunniva Hofstad, Norway
- Women’s 80+ kg: Yeldana Talipova, Kazakhstan vs. Nupur, India
- Men’s 75 kg: Sabyrzhan Akkalykov, Kazakhstan vs. Rami Kiuan, Bulgaria
- Men’s 90+ kg: Aibek Oralbay, Kazakhstan vs. Nikita Putilov, Germany
It is expected that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to attend the final of the World Boxing Cup 2025 in the Kazakh capital.
The tournament is the second leg of the World Boxing Cup 2025, while the finals will be held in New Delhi, India in November.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Rybakina lost to Clara Tauson of Denmark, ranked 22nd in the world, 6-7 (6-8), 3-6 in the third round of 2025 Wimbledon.