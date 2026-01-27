World Bank to support energy projects in Kyrgyzstan

They discussed the current status and prospects for joint projects in the energy sector.

During the meeting, the parties debated the construction of the Kambarata-1 Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), a strategic facility for the development of national energy and energy security in Kyrgyzstan. World Bank confirms its readiness to continue financing the project. Priority will be given to environmental and social aspects during its implementation, as well as compliance with international sustainable development standards.

Furthermore, the agenda included the "Regional Integration and Electricity Trade in Central Asia (REMIT) Program." The project aims to strengthen the power grid in Jalal-Abad region, expand regional electricity trade, and improve the capacity and reliability of energy infrastructure in Central Asia.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to further open and constructive cooperation to achieve sustainable development in the energy sector, implement major infrastructure projects, and strengthen regional energy cooperation.

Energy Minister Talaaibek Ibraev and representatives of energy companies, Nadji Benhassine, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia, Hugh Riddell, World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic, Stephanie Gil-Praktikis, Energy and Extractives Manager for the Europe and Central Asia Region, and other World Bank representatives took part in the meeting.

To note, World Bank–financed projects to roll out in seven cities across Kazakhstan.