World Bank–financed projects to roll out in seven cities across Kazakhstan

During the meeting, the sides discussed further steps in implementing the national project “Modernization of the energy and utilities sectors” as well as the Bank’s participation in attracting foreign direct investment.

The World Bank outlined its lending tools, financing terms, and interest rates. Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC, together with relevant government agencies, is finalizing a pipeline of projects across key sectors through 2029. The list of proposed projects will be submitted to the World Bank for detailed review and approval.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in water supply and wastewater management systems. A Roadmap to improve water supply and sanitation services was developed following a comprehensive review of major water utilities. The World Bank’s funds are planned to be used for the installation of hydraulic systems and the automation and digitalization of water utilities. The first projects will be implemented in Astana, Aktau, Petropavl, Taldykorgan, Saryagash, Tekeli, and Kosshy.

The next stage includes developing two more roadmaps to modernize irrigation and land reclamation systems, as well as heating and energy infrastructure.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Bozumbayev expressed gratitude to the World Bank team for their readiness to actively engage in the modernization of Kazakhstan’s strategically important infrastructure facilities.

