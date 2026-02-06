World Bank supports Kyrgyzstan’s climate and sustainability agenda

The parties focused on expanding cooperation in sustainable development, highlighting air quality improvement, climate resilience, and the World Bank-funded “Improving Air Quality in Kyrgyzstan” project. They also discussed opportunities to advance the Mountain Agenda.

Minister Meder Mashiev highlighted the importance of World Bank support in implementing national programs aimed at climate adaptation, reducing environmental risks, and introducing modern environmental solutions. He noted that the ministry is drafting a climate action law to establish legal and economic mechanisms for Kyrgyzstan’s transition to low-carbon, sustainable development.

At the conclusion of the talks, Sameh Naguib Wahba expressed appreciation for the constructive dialogue and reaffirmed the World Bank’s readiness to continue cooperation.

To note, World Bank–financed projects to roll out in seven cities across Kazakhstan.