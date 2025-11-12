World Bank mission begins work at Tajikistan’s Statistics Agency

According to the agency, the mission, led by project head Alisher Rajabov and a team of World Bank experts, is focused on supporting the implementation and monitoring of Tajikistan’s National Statistical System Modernization project.

As part of the mission, the Director of the Statistics Agency, Jamshed Nurmahmadzoda, held a meeting with the project leadership and World Bank experts. The discussion covered the project’s implementation process, upcoming tasks, and the mission’s work agenda.

Additionally, working group meetings are planned with specialists from the Statistics Agency and the Ministry of Finance to address issues related to the mission’s program.

The project leader and experts are expected to familiarize with the operations of local statistical offices to gain a deeper understanding of the national system’s modernization efforts.

The World Bank mission will continue its work through November 14, 2025.

