World Bank invests $1 billion in Central Asian projects

According to her, Central Asia today stands as a global leader not only in announced climate commitments but also in putting them into practice.

Valerie Hickey noted that Central Asia is leading the way, demonstrating that investments in energy, water, and nature represent an agenda of opportunity. The region's countries, she said, are not merely discussing problems but understand how to solve them and implement concrete actions. Central Asia, the speaker added, has become a coalition of states seizing opportunities to build a viable planet.

Hickey emphasized that this approach helps reduce the burden on state budgets while developing infrastructure, including in energy and water supply.

She stated that the World Bank is proud to be part of three such initiatives. The Bank has already invested $1 billion in its Central Asian projects and is pleased to invest an additional $300 million, which will help create new value chains, enhance land productivity, and protect biodiversity.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, the speaker outlined that mobilizing private investment and scaling innovation are becoming central to closing the gap between climate ambition and real-world implementation.