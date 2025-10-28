World ballet star Bakhtiyar Adamzhan to perform in Dubai

As a reminder, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan and laureate of numerous prestigious international competitions, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, has collaborated with celebrated étoile Roberto Bolle on many occasions on his renowned project. The Kazakh ballet dancer has been applauded by audiences in numerous cities across Italy, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, etc.

Dubai Opera audiences are also familiar with Bakhtiyar’s work: During Astana Opera’s tours to the United Arab Emirates in 2023 and 2024, the principal dancer brilliantly performed the title role of the Nutcracker Prince in Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

It is worth mentioning that shortly before his performance in the United Arab Emirates, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan dazzled Chinese audiences in the program Alina and Friends – World Ballet Star Gala at the personal invitation of Alina Cojocaru, prima ballerina of the Royal Ballet and English National Ballet. The principal dancer will conclude the month on his home stage, Astana Opera, in the main role of Quasimodo in the choreographic masterpiece Notre Dame de Paris, choreographed by Roland Petit to Maurice Jarre’s music.

For the audience of the Celestial Empire, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan has prepared one of the most lyrical and poignant moments from world classical ballet – Adagio from Aram Khachaturian’s Spartacus, which demands impeccable purity of execution and incredible emotional commitment, as well as the famous Diana and Actaeon pas de deux. ins.

Incidentally, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan’s current touring schedule is so intense that from early July to November alone, he had around thirty international flights. Just a month from now, the sought-after artist will be performing in Oman as part of the Astana Opera tour, where the ballet company and symphony orchestra will present the ballet Coppélia, choreographed by Roland Petit to Léo Delibes’ music.

It is worth noting that Omani audience is already familiar with Bakhtiyar and his colleagues. In 2017, the company performed Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake to great acclaim at the Royal Opera House Muscat. Thus, today, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan’s name not only graces the playbills of venues in Europe, but also in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Engagements for new performances in various corners of the globe continue to pour in, further demonstrating the Kazakh principal’s global popularity and the high level of our country’s choreographic art.

