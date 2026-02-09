World ballet star Bakhtiyar Adamzhan shines at Teatro dell’Opera di Roma

Across three performances on February 4, 6, and 7, Adamzhan embodied the warrior Solor - one of classical ballet’s most demanding lead roles. The part requires both technical virtuosity and deep dramatic expression, and Adamzhan conveyed the hero’s inner conflict between duty to the Rajah’s daughter and devotion to the bayadère Nikiya (danced by Iana Salenko, principal of Staatsballett Berlin) with striking clarity. His precise technique, combined with a richly textured physicality, made the weight of Solor’s impossible choice palpable in every movement.

“I am profoundly grateful to the Italian audience for such a warm reception. It is a great honour to perform in Rome – the Eternal City – and to represent Kazakhstan. Working with the choreography of Benjamin Pech, Étoile of the Paris Opera Ballet and a true master of his craft, was a significant opportunity,” Adamzhan reflected.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

The Roman public, already familiar with Adamzhan from his appearances in Notre Dame de Paris (2021, 2022) and Spartacus (2019), once again greeted him with a standing ovation. Social media lit up with praise, with one admirer describing his artistry as “power that takes your breath away.” RadioDanza, a specialist Italian publication, hailed him as “magnetic and impeccable.”

This staging of La Bayadère was created by Benjamin Pech after Marius Petipa, tailored specifically for Teatro dell’Opera di Roma in 2023. The production featured sets by Ignasi Monreal, costumes by Anna Biagiotti, and lighting by Vinicio Cheli, with the orchestra conducted by French maestro Fayçal Karoui.

Adamzhan’s participation at one of Europe’s most prestigious opera houses underscores his exceptional calibre and growing international stature. His 2026 schedule is already packed, with performances lined up in Japan, the UAE, and Australia - cementing his place as one of Kazakhstan’s most celebrated cultural ambassadors.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

Earlier, it was reported that the capital of Qatar hosted the Days of Kazakhstan Culture.