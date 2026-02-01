EN
    Kazakh culture attracts wide interest in Qatar

    00:22, 9 February 2026

    The Days of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan wrapped up in Doha. Residents and visitors to the Qatari capital were introduced to Kazakhstan’s traditions, contemporary art and unique crafts, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    According to the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, the events drew significant interest from audiences and helped expand cultural dialogue between the two countries.

    As part of the Days of Kazakh Culture in Qatar, the main program was held at the cultural and historical center Darb Al-Saai. Visitors explored exhibitions of decorative and applied arts, designer works offering a modern interpretation of national motifs, as well as an exhibition from the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which drew considerable interest.

    A key highlight of the program was the showcase of national traditions and sports, including archery, falconry and traditional hunting with Kazakh tazy dogs, giving international audiences a closer look at the culture of the nomadic civilization.

    Concert performances by Kazakh ensembles also created a special atmosphere. The vocal group Mezzo and the Joshy Ethno-Folk Ensemble presented works that blended world classics with Kazakhstan’s national musical heritage.

    The Days of Kazakh Culture in Qatar strengthened cultural cooperation and opened new opportunities for promoting Kazakhstan’s national art abroad.

    Kazakhstan will next host the Days of Qatari Culture in a reciprocal format.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana Opera plans to stage Beethoven-Immortal-Love ballet this February.

    Nariman Mergalym
