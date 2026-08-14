Women outnumber men as Kazakhstan’s population rises by 14,610 in June

The Bureau’s latest data shows the country posted a population gain of 0.07 percent since early June, when the figure stood at 20,575,979.

By July 1, 13,190,585 people lived in urban areas, and another 7,400,004 in rural areas, the data revealed.

Women outnumbered men by around 459,000. The male and female populations were 10,065,819 and 10,524,770, respectively.

Almaty city remained the country’s biggest in terms of population size, with 2,373,772 residents. It was followed by Turkistan region – 2,145,680, Astana city – 1,682,721, and Almaty region – 1,612,393.

Ulytau region was the least populated region, with just 218,015 people.

Meanwhile, Karaganda region had the highest urbanized population of 82.7 percent, followed by Ulytau and Aktobe regions – 79.6 percent and 76.5 percent. Turkistan and Almaty regions were the least urbanized – 25.4 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively.

Earlier, Qazinform reported young people make up nearly one-third of Kazakhstan’s population.