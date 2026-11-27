The proportion increased by 0.4 percentage points from the previous year and doubled from 4.5 percent in 1990. The survey, released Thursday, covered approximately 1.2 million companies nationwide as of October.

By industry, the real estate sector recorded the highest share of female company presidents at 17.5 percent, followed by services at 12.9 percent and retail at 11.3 percent.

The remaining seven major industries posted rates below the national average of 9 percent, with construction and manufacturing recording figures in the 5 percent range.

Teikoku Databank attributed the lower representation in these sectors partly to their higher proportion of male employees and fewer opportunities for women to advance into leadership positions.

By prefecture, Tokushima in western Japan ranked first, with women heading 12.3 percent of companies. Although the figure was unchanged from the previous year, the prefecture maintained its top position for the fifth consecutive year.

Gifu Prefecture recorded the lowest share at 6.8 percent, retaining that position for the 17th consecutive year. Aichi Prefecture followed with 7.0 percent, with the manufacturing industry accounting for a significant portion of both regional economies.

Among female company presidents, the largest age group was 55 to 59, accounting for 13.7 percent. The figure is believed to reflect the impact of Japan's Equal Employment Opportunity Law, which came into force in 1986.

Teikoku Databank expects the proportion of female company leaders to continue rising but emphasized the need for stronger support for women entrepreneurs and greater opportunities for women to advance into senior corporate positions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported school absenteeism in Japan hit a record 359,000 amid a surge in bullying cases.