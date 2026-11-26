The figure rose for the 13th straight year.

Truant high school students in fiscal 2025, which ended in March this year, stood at 71,983.

Both figures include students enrolled at special-needs schools.

Recognized cases of bullying across elementary, junior high, and high schools, and special-needs schools climbed by 22,762 to 791,784, setting a record high for the fifth consecutive year. Serious incidents, defined under Japan's law on promoting measures to prevent bullying, rose by 394 to 1,798, also a record high.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that school absences rose in England on GTA VI launch day.