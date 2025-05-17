Women constitute 37% of Jordan's industrial sector workforce - JCI

In remarks to "Petra," Atrash noted this percentage reflects the "growing" role of women in various stages of production.



Women empowerment in industry is a "priority" for the sector and aligns with national policies to enhance women's economic participation and achieve equality in employment opportunities, he pointed out.



Atrash added that the Kingdom's industrial sector plays an "important" role in enhancing women role, which constitutes a priority and aligns with its plans to provide "equal" employment opportunities in industrial sectors.



According to the report, he stated Jordan's industrial sector employs over 99,000 women, out of the approximate total figure of 268,000 workers, most of whom are Jordanians, working in about 18,000 industrial facilities across all governorates.



Atrash indicated that the figures revealed the number of female members, partners, and business owners in industrial companies amounts to 1,500 women in over 600 industrial facilities.



Atrash noted the workforce in many factories is female, due to their "high productivity, commitment to labor laws and regulations, and job stability."



Additionally, he said the Chamber's studies show the female rotation rate in local factories is 15%, compared to 25% for males.



Atrash pointed out that the women's empowerment strategy in the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) focused on women's initiatives in the manufacturing industries.



Atrash noted this effort was reflected in the EMV's implementation plan within the women's empowerment sector, as the manufacturing sector is a "key promising" industry given its contribution to the gross domestic product.



On needed action, he stressed the importance of supporting women, enhancing their access to various fields, and activating their role in decision-making processes, in line with the EMV's goals, which aims to provide over 280,000 job opportunities for Jordanian women in the coming years.

As earlier reported, Royal Jordanian Airlines is to run direct flights to Kazakhstan starting next summer.