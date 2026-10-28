The global average surface concentration of CO2 in 2025 was 53 percent above the 1750 pre-industrial baseline, the WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin showed. Concentrations of methane and nitrous oxide -- the second and third most important long-lived greenhouse gases related to human activities -- also rose to a new record, with respective increases of 167 percent and 26 percent.

"Another year, another new record," said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett. "The past 11 years have been the warmest on record and this trend is set to continue. CO2 has a very long lifetime and so will affect the global climate not just for years but for decades and even centuries," Barrett said.

Growth rates of CO2 have tripled since the 1960s, accelerating from an annual average increase of 0.8 parts per million (ppm) per year to 2.4 ppm per year in the decade from 2011 to 2020. From 2024 to 2025, the global average concentration of CO2 rose by 2.8 ppm, above the decadal average but slightly less than the exceptional surge of 2023/2024, according to the bulletin.

"The more modest growth rate from 2024 to 2025 reflects recovery of the land carbon sinks and reduced fire carbon emissions in 2025 after the strong 2023/2024 El Nino," said WMO senior scientific officer Oksana Tarasova.

Nevertheless, a 2.8 ppm annual increase is still a substantial addition of carbon to the atmosphere from fossil fuel burning, she said.

In 2026, the burning of fossil fuels and the development of a supercharged El Nino will impact land carbon sinks as it did in 2023/2024, said Tarasova, warning that "the risks of reduced CO2 uptake by the ocean are also increasing in our changing climate."

The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, one of the WMO's flagship annual publications, provides authoritative scientific information for negotiators at the United Nations (UN) Climate conference.

Earlier, Britain’s Prince William praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to restore its saiga antelope population, highlighting the role of government support in the species’ recovery during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.