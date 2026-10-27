Prince William praises Kazakhstan’s success in saiga conservation

Speaking on the BBC programme, broadcast on Oct. 23, William discussed Kazakhstan’s saiga conservation efforts and the Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative. He said the species had recovered from critically endangered status to numbers in the millions, noting that Kazakhstan’s government had recognized its importance to the country and conservation efforts.

“They threw their full weight behind it,” William said, referring to the government’s support for the initiative.

The discussion took place during a special Earthshot Prize edition of the show, where William appeared alongside actors Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham and conservationist Robert Irwin. A photograph of a saiga antelope was also displayed in the studio.

The Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative won the 2024 Earthshot Prize in the Protect and Restore Nature category, receiving £1 million to support its work to protect Kazakhstan’s steppe ecosystems and restore biodiversity.

According to the Earthshot Prize, the saiga population grew from around 40,000 to more than four million over two decades, following a severe decline caused by poaching and disease. The initiative brings together Kazakhstan’s government, the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan and international conservation partners.

The initiative’s work also extends to other endangered species, including Przewalski’s horses, as part of broader efforts to restore Kazakhstan’s natural ecosystems.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the Altyn Dala Initiative won the 2024 Earthshot Prize for its efforts to restore Kazakhstan’s saiga population and protect the country’s steppe ecosystems.