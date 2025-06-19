Wizz Air Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends Astana-Abu Dhabi flights

The last flight from Astana to Abu Dhabi took place on June 19, 2025, at 3:45pm local time.

For passengers planning a return flight from Abu Dhabi to Astana, the airline will offer an alternative route via Almaty (ALA). A full refund of the ticket price is also available if an alternative route is rejected. To do this, contact the Wizz Air call center, reads the statement.

