Witkoff announces new round of U.S.-mediated Russia-Ukraine talks

According to Witkoff, the discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation measures, humanitarian efforts and further steps toward ending the conflict.

The United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, advancing President Trump’s mission to end the war. Discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and next steps toward peace. Additionally, American negotiators will meet this week in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the EU, and NATO to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe’s post-war security architecture, and economic opportunities to support Ukraine’s reconstruction. We look forward to building on the progress made in Kyiv, Oslo, and St. Petersburg toward a comprehensive, durable peace agreement that delivers lasting security for generations to come. — Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (@SEPeaceMissions) November 2, 2026

The announcement also outlined a series of diplomatic meetings scheduled to take place in Brussels this week. American negotiators are expected to meet with representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe's post-war security architecture and economic opportunities to support the country's reconstruction.

"We look forward to building on the progress made in Kyiv, Oslo, and St. Petersburg toward a comprehensive, durable peace agreement that delivers lasting security for generations to come," Witkoff said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Donald Trump announced an ‘energy ceasefire’ between Russia and Ukraine.