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    Witkoff announces new round of U.S.-mediated Russia-Ukraine talks

    10:05, 3 November 2026

    The United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 as part of efforts to advance a peace agreement, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced in a statement on his X account, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Witkoff announces new round of U.S.-medicated Russia-Ukraine talks
    Photo credit: Al Jazeera English

    According to Witkoff, the discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation measures, humanitarian efforts and further steps toward ending the conflict.

    The announcement also outlined a series of diplomatic meetings scheduled to take place in Brussels this week. American negotiators are expected to meet with representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe's post-war security architecture and economic opportunities to support the country's reconstruction.

    "We look forward to building on the progress made in Kyiv, Oslo, and St. Petersburg toward a comprehensive, durable peace agreement that delivers lasting security for generations to come," Witkoff said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Donald Trump announced an ‘energy ceasefire’ between Russia and Ukraine. 

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