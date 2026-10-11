Donald Trump announces ‘energy ceasefire’ between Russia and Ukraine

Trump made a surprise announcement on energy ceasefire in his latest Truth Social post.

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE,” wrote the U.S. President, declaring the energy truce between the two countries.

“Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the post reads.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump had announced Russia would supply millions of tons of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets following a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.