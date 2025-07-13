EN
    Świątek claims first Wimbledon title

    13:16, 13 July 2025

    Polish tennis player Iga Świątek won the Wimbledon women’s singles title for the first time in her career after defeating American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) in the final on Saturday, WAM reports. 

    Photo credit: WAM

    The match lasted just 57 minutes, with world number four Świątek dominating the game against 12th-ranked Anisimova.

    This victory marks a milestone for the 24-year-old Świątek, who has previously won the French Open title four times.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Rishat Khaibullin claimed a silver medal at the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Chamonix, France. 

