Świątek claims first Wimbledon title
13:16, 13 July 2025
Polish tennis player Iga Świątek won the Wimbledon women’s singles title for the first time in her career after defeating American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) in the final on Saturday, WAM reports.
The match lasted just 57 minutes, with world number four Świątek dominating the game against 12th-ranked Anisimova.
This victory marks a milestone for the 24-year-old Świątek, who has previously won the French Open title four times.
