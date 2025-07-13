EN
    Kazakhstani athlete Rishat Khaibullin bags silver at Climbing World Cup in France

    09:14, 13 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Rishat Khaibullin claimed a silver medal at the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Chamonix, France, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Rishat Khaibullin won silver in the men's speed climbing discipline after losing to Samuel Watson of the U.S. in the final. American athlete Zach Hammer took home bronze.

    Another Kazakhstani Amir Maimuratov was defeated by Spanish Erik Noya Cardona in the quarterfinal.

    The IFSC Climbing World Cup Chamonix 2025 brought together 312 athletes from 31 countries.

