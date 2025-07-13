Kazakhstani athlete Rishat Khaibullin bags silver at Climbing World Cup in France

Rishat Khaibullin won silver in the men's speed climbing discipline after losing to Samuel Watson of the U.S. in the final. American athlete Zach Hammer took home bronze.

Another Kazakhstani Amir Maimuratov was defeated by Spanish Erik Noya Cardona in the quarterfinal.

The IFSC Climbing World Cup Chamonix 2025 brought together 312 athletes from 31 countries.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas bows out of the ITF's W50 tournament in Portugal.