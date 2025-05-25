WIPO Director General to pay official visit to Astana

During the meeting, Permanent Representative Torebayev expressed Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with WIPO, highlighting the country’s active engagement in the field of intellectual property, including educational initiatives and capacity-building programs.

The two sides also discussed the upcoming official visit of the WIPO Director General to Astana. Both parties expressed confidence that the visit would mark an important step in strengthening strategic partnership, particularly in cooperation with the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for public service training and implementation of specialized intellectual property programs.

In conclusion, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding bilateral cooperation and advancing joint initiatives aimed at supporting innovation, education, and sustainable development.

Recall that the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and international economic organizations, Kairat Torebayev, presented his credentials to the WTO Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.