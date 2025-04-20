Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative presents credentials to WTO Director-General

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation within the framework of the WTO. Kairat Torebayev expressed appreciation for the continued support and personal engagement of the Director-General in Kazakhstan’s Trade Policy Review process, noting the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue amid global trade turbulence.

In the context of recent trade measures adopted by a number of WTO members, including the United States, Permanent Representative Torebayev emphasized the need to preserve the WTO’s role as the principal international platform for resolving such disputes. He expressed support for the efforts of the Director-General and the Chair of the WTO General Council in organizing relevant consultations, highlighting the importance of dialogue among members and inclusive participation in multilateral processes.

Special attention during the discussion was given to WTO reform. Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative noted that the modernization of the Organization’s rules and the strengthening of its institutional effectiveness are key to restoring confidence in the multilateral trading system. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute constructively to the reform process and support pragmatic and inclusive solutions to the pressing issues on the WTO agenda.

The parties also discussed key institutional and functional challenges facing the Organization, including the budget shortfall, the crisis in the dispute settlement mechanism, and the need for enhanced transparency in the decision-making process. Ongoing initiatives to reform the WTO Secretariat and preparations for the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference were also reviewed.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala thanked Kazakhstan for its consistent support for the multilateral trading system and active participation in the Organization’s work. She emphasized that Kazakhstan has established itself as a responsible and engaged contributor to the reform process, demonstrating a balanced approach that takes into account the interests of diverse groups of countries.

Earlier it was reported that the CA–China format had been discussed at the international scientific forum in Almaty.