Winter weather mix to sweep across Kazakhstan

Most of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather conditions as atmospheric fronts move in, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Blowing snow and black ice are expected in the northern, eastern, and central regions. Only the western and southeastern parts of the country will remain dry under the influence of an anticyclone ridge.

Temperatures in northern Kazakhstan are forecast to rise slightly: 0°...–8°C at night and 0°...+5°C during the day. In the southeast, daytime temperatures will gradually drop to +3°...+11°C, and to 0°...–5°C in mountainous areas. No drastic temperature changes are expected across the rest of the country.

As Qazinform reported, the Mets said on Wednesday that an anticyclone is to bring mostly dry conditions to the country.