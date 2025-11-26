EN
    Temperatures expected to hit minus 13C in Kazakhstan in next 3 days

    16:49, 26 November 2025

    The National Met Office Kazhydromet has provided the latest weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the next three days, November 27-29, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/ Kazinform

    The Mets said on Wednesday that an anticyclone is to bring mostly dry conditions to the country.

    Fronts are to cause rain and snow in parts of the north and east of Kazakhstan, reads the report from Kazhydromet.

    Forecasters added the anticyclone, formed by cold air masses, is to bring temperature drops across the country, with temperatures plunging to -8-13C in the north, and -2-7C in the south at night.

