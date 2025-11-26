Temperatures expected to hit minus 13C in Kazakhstan in next 3 days

The Mets said on Wednesday that an anticyclone is to bring mostly dry conditions to the country.

Fronts are to cause rain and snow in parts of the north and east of Kazakhstan, reads the report from Kazhydromet.

Forecasters added the anticyclone, formed by cold air masses, is to bring temperature drops across the country, with temperatures plunging to -8-13C in the north, and -2-7C in the south at night.