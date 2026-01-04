Winter weather in Astana leads to flight delays

Earlier, the airline informed of flight delays from Almaty, operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft, on the night of January 3 due to weather-related restrictions: freezing fog and visibility less than 150 meters.

The air company is taking all necessary measures to restore the schedule, including deploying FlyArystan reserve aircraft, the company said in a statement.

The airline also asked passengers to check the flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.

Hotline for flight delays: +7 (727-24) 4-44-78

WhatsApp: +7 (702-70) 2-00-74

Online chat: airastana.com

Earlier, Qazinform reported the National Weather Service Kazhydromet has provided a weather update for Kazakhstan for January 4.