Snow and blizzard to batter most parts of Kazakhstan Sunday

The Kazhydromet said a cyclone and associated fronts are to dictate weather conditions in most parts of the country, bringing snow and blizzard.

Precipitation is forecast for the western and southern parts, with heavy rain and snow expected in the mountainous areas of Turkistan region on Sunday night through Monday morning.

Only the country’s southwestern and eastern parts are to see no precipitation. The country is to expect fog, black ice, and strong wind as well.